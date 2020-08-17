Inter Player Ratings: Five star Lautaro

Inter made it into the Europa League final thanks to a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday evening.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri midway through the first half, and Danilo D’Ambrosio doubled the lead just after the hour mark, before the Argentine got his second.

Romelu Lukaku continued his spellbinding from in front of goal, bagging his 32nd and 33rd of the season as well as scoring in his 10th consecutive Europa League match.

As a result, Inter will face Sevilla in the final on Friday evening.