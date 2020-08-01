Inter Player Ratings: Lukaku bullies Atalanta defence

Antonio Conte’s first season as Inter coach came to a close with a second place finish after the Nerazzurri dominated Atalanta in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

In a match where a win for either side would have seen them as best of the rest, it was the Milan giants who controlled proceedings from start to finish thanks to early goals by Danilo D’Ambrosio and Ashely Young.

Much of the credit must go to Romelu Lukaku, who put in a top class performance in attack. The Belgian used his strength to keep the Atalanta defence on their heels, and his excellent passing opened up plenty of space for his teammates to do their business.