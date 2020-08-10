Inter Player Ratings: The Lukaku show

Inter made sure they will feature in their first ever Europa League semi-final after a highly entertaining 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieStadion on Monday evening.

First half goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku gave the Nerazzurri a two-goallead before Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz brought the Bundesliga club back into the contest, though VAR twice denied Inter the chance to double their lead.

Antonio Conte’s men will now face either Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel, who meet on Tuesday evening, in the semi-final as they look to continue their quest for silverware in this unusually long season.