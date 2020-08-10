Inter v Bayer Leverkusen: Official Line-Ups

Inter will be hoping they can take a step towards the silverware that has eluded them so far this season when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-final on Monday evening.

The Nerazzurri come into the contest off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe in the previous round and will be favourites to reach their first ever Europa League semi final.

It will be the first time that the two teams have met since they faced each other twice during in the 2003 Champions League campaign, with the team from Milan coming out on top on both occasions (2-0, 3-2).

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Leverkusen: Hradecky; L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Palacios, Baumgartlinger; Havertz, Demirbay, Diaby; Volland