Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk: Official Line-Ups

Inter face Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday evening at the Dusseldorf Arena for a place in the 2019/20 Europa League final.

The two former UEFA Cup winners have their sights set on a first UEFA Europa League triumph with both unbeaten in this season’s competition.

The clubs have been drawn together just once before in European competition, as Inter beat Shakhtar 3-1 on aggregate in the 2005/06 Champions League third qualifying round, a 1-1 draw in Milan followed a 2-0 win in Donetsk.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodo, Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stapanenko; Marlos, Alan Patrick, Taison; Junior Moraes.