Italy unveil new home kit

Italy have unveiled their new home kit, with the Azzurri taking inspiration from the Renaissance.

The new shirt carries on the Crafted by Culture design already seen in the away kit.

“During the Renaissance, Italy was the epicentre of creativity and innovation,” stated David Bremond, Head of Product Line Management Teamsport at Puma. “Italy didn’t just influence the world, it redefined it. With this Home kit we wanted to celebrate this era and create a strip dedicated to the most important cultural period in Italy’s history.

“The Renaissance floral motifs represent the universal beauty created in Italy, which has inspired lifestyles around the world through unpredictable creativity. The new shirt will show the world the pride, passion and excitement that Italians have.”

The shirt features Puma’s thermoregulation technology, which helped maintain ideal body temperature through a humidity management system.