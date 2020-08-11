Juventus and Roma join Liverpool in race for Vasco da Gama starlet

Juventus, Roma and Lazio entered the race to snap up Vasco da Gama forward Talles Magno, although Liverpool remain the front runners for the teenager.

The Brazil U17 international has caught the attention of a host of European clubs, including Barcelona and Benfica, after a series of standout performances for Vasco late last season.

According to Esporte News Mundo, there has been significant interest from Serie A, with Juventus, Roma and Lazio all vying for his signature.

Despite Vasco valuing their prize asset at €30 million, the Rio de Janeiro club’s dire financial situation could see Talles Magno offloaded for just €20m.

However, Premier League champions Liverpool are thought to be the most likely destination for the 18-year-old, as Vasco look to bring in much-needed funds to Sao Januario.

Talles Magno made his Vasco debut against city rivals Botafogo in the Brasileirao in June 2019 and has gone on to make 18 senior appearances for the Almirante.