Juventus closing in on move for McKennie

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement with Schalke that will see them land Weston McKennie on loan with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old has ample experience playing for the Royal Blues despite his young age, featuring in 91 matches in all competitions since making his debut in in May 2017.

Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus are closing in on a loan deal worth an initial €3 million with an option to make the move permanent next summer for €18m.

The American has 19 caps with his senior national team, scoring six goals.

McKennie helped the USA to the CONCACAF Gold Up Final in 2019, which saw Mexico win the competition thanks to a 1-0 scoreline.