Juventus could return to a defensive trio under Pirlo

There is the possibility of Juventus returning to a three-man defence under Andrea Pirlo, years after they had success with the 3-5-2 formation under current Inter coach Antonio Conte.

The 41-year-old will be coaching a team for the first time in his career and there is much curiosity regarding his choices in formations as well as football philosophy.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pirlo is likely to stick with the 4-3-3 formation used under his predecessor Maurizio Sarri, but he is also taking into consideration the use of a back three.

It is likely that Leonardo Bonucci will be in the middle of the defensive trio but it is unclear who will flank him on each side.

Merih Demiral, Matthijs De Ligt, and Danilo are expected to battle for a place on the right side while Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro could contend for a place on the left.

Pirlo played under Conte when the Inter tactician was at Juventus from 2011 until 2014, winning three consecutive Serie A titles.