Juventus given green light for Arsenal striker

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Alexandrea Lacazette leave this summer with Juventus interested in a swap deal involving Douglas Costa.

The Bianconeri are keen to bring in a new striker given Gonzalo Higuain is expected to depart after a poor campaign.

The Athletic reports one possible name being looked at to replace the Argentine is Lacazette, who Arsenal are considering letting go this summer should an offer of €35 million be made for his services.

It’s believed the Gunners would also be open to a swap deal for the Frenchman, who’s contract expires in 2022, with Juventus reportedly in the mix.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of Douglas Costa and Cristian Romero and would be open to a deal involving either player.

Lacazette ended the season with 12 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.