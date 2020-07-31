Juventus let their intentions be known for Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of Juventus’ top transfer targets with reports suggesting the Bianconeri are willing to offer Federico Bernardeschi and Christian Romero to get their man.

The Old Lady are making it clear they want the Italian starlet, and they’re hoping to take advantage of the Giallorossi’s less than ideal financial situation.

Roma value Zaniolo at close to €60 million – a figure the Old Lady have no intention of paying in full – and as a result Sport Mediaset reports Juve are willing to offer two players to get their man.

The first name being discussed is Bernardeschi, who Juve have already offered out to Napoli in an attempt to land Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old has no interest in joining the Partenopei, meaning Juve are now hoping to include him in the deal for Zaniolo.

Another name mentioned is Romero, who is currently on loan at Genoa.

The Argentine will return to the Old Lady at the end of the season, but they are willing to part with him knowing that Roma face an uphill struggled to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal from Manchester United.