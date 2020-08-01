Juventus player ratings: Bernardeschi without purpose

Juventus lost 3-1 to Roma in the final round of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign, and in a line of poor performers, Bianconeri winger Federico Bernardeschi was the most futile of the lot.

With the league title sealed and nothing to gain from his match, La Vecchia Signora coach Maurizio Sarri put a makeshift starting line-up onto the pitch, but that should not disguise how poor the former Fiorentina forward was.

Bernardeschi ran a lot but he lacked purpose. His crosses were bad, he failed to test Daniel Fuzato in the Roma goal, and he was the main culprit for Nicolo Zaniolo to dribble through the Juventus defence for the third goal, struggling badly to close him down.