Juventus are out of the Champions League after winning 2-1 against Lyon on Friday night but losing their Round of 16 tie on the away goals rule.

Referee Felix Zwayer from Germany awarded two debatable penalties, which Les Gones forward Memphis Depay and Bianconeri attacker Cristiano Ronaldo converted for their respective sides in the first half, and the Portuguese superstar added another goal in the second half but it was not enough.