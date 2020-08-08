Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri

Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri after their elimination from the Champions League against Lyon on Friday evening.

The Bianconceri beat the French side 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, but Lyon’s 1-0 win in the first leg back in February saw them through on away goals.

That, despite leading Juve to their ninth straight Serie A title, has proven decisive in deciding Sarri’s fate, with the Italian champions relieving the former Napoli boss of his duties on Saturday morning.

“Juventus Football Club announce that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his position as coach of the first team,” Juventus said in a statement on Saturday.

“The club would like to thank the coach for writing a new chapter in Juventus’ history with the ninth consecutive Scudetto, which was the culmination of a personal journey that has seen him climb all the tiers of Italian football.”