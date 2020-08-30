Juventus sound out Arsenal defender

As they look to rebuild under new coach Andrea Pirlo, Juventus are preparing an approach for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Bianconeri have already brought in Artur from Barcelona, whilst negotiations with Roma striker Edin Dzeko continue, as Pirlo seeks to freshen up the Scudetto holders.

However, focus has now turned to right-back as Juventus look for alternatives to Juan Cuadrado and Danilo, with Corriere dello Sport suggesting that Bellerin has emerged as the prime target.

The Spaniard has spent his entire professional career at Arsenal, aside from a loan spell at Watford, but may be set for a Premier League exit as Gunners coach Mikel Arteta looks to cash in.

It is believed that Arsenal are looking for €30 million for the 25-year-old, whilst Bellerin himself would be open to a switch to Serie A.

Alternatively, Juventus will turn to Ajax’s USA international Sergino Dest if they are unable to strike a deal for Bellerin.

A product of Barcelona’s youth academy, Bellerin made his senior debut for Arsenal in 2013 and has gone on to appear 205 times for the North London club, lifting the FA Cup three times.