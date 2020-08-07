Juventus v Lyon: Official Line-Ups

Juventus host French side Lyon in the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie on Friday evening and the Bianconeri have to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri will be missing Douglas Costa with a muscular injury and Paulo Dybala is expected to have limited playing time due to an injury sustained against Sampdoria in Round 36 of Serie A.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has a full squad to choose from and he will have Dutch forward Memphis Depay available after he missed the first leg with a knee injury.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lyon: Lopes; Marcal, Denayer, Marcelo; Dubois, Aouar, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Cornet; Toko-Ekambi, Depay.