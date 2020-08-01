Juventus v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Champions Juventus aim to end the season with a victory when they welcome Roma to Turin on Saturday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro; Rabiot, Bentancur, Muratore; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Pjanic.

Unavailable: Costa, Khedira, De Sciglio, Danilo, Dybala.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Lopez; Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Peres, Veretout, Diawara, Spinazzola; Perez, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Suspended: Mancini.

Unavailable: Mirante, Santon, Pellegrini.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have lost 82 games against Juventus in Serie A – more than against any other opponent.

– However, the last time that Juventus won both games against Roma in the same Serie A season was in 2013/14.

– Juventus have won their last eight games against Roma in Turin, including four 1-0 wins in the last four.

– Juventus have won their last eight Serie A fixtures played in August, scoring an average of 2.5 goals per game.

– The Old Lady have scored at least two goals in each of their last 12 home games, their best run since 1932/33, when they managed this feat for 15 games in a row.

– This could be the 22nd time that Juventus remain unbeaten at home in a Serie A season. They have won 16 and drawn two of their home games so far in 2019/20.

– Roma are unbeaten in their last seven league games (W6 D1) – no team have won more points than the Giallorossi (19) in the same period.

– Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in the five home games played since lockdown – a record across Europe’s top five leagues in the same period.

– Edin Dzeko has scored 78 goals for Roma, one less than Rodolfo Volk (79) and four fewer than Vincenzo Montella (83), respectively fourth and fifth best scorers for the Giallorossi in this competition.

– Dzeko’s first Serie A goal came against Juventus in August 2015, but he has scored just one goal in his seven league appearances against them since then.