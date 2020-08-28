Lazio striker among candidates to replace Barcelona forward

Lazio star Ciro Immobile is among the list of potential replacements for Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Biancocelesti striker has had the best season of his career, scoring an equal Serie A record of 36 goals in 37 matches and winning the European Golden Shoe, thus drawing the attention of the Azulgrana with his prolific finishing.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Suarez is expected to leave Barcelona after six seasons and they want to find an adequate replacement in attack for new coach Ronald Koeman.

Immobile earns €3.5 million plus bonuses per season and his contract expires in June 2023 but Lazio president Claudio Lotito could extend his contract until 2025 and the striker’s yearly wage could jump to €4 million plus bonuses.

Barcelona could capitalise on that and offer the Italian international a much more lucrative salary but he has not signalled any clear intent to leave the Aquile as yet.