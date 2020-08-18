Lazio target Real Madrid midfielder after missing out on David Silva

James Rodriguez has reportedly attracted the interest of Lazio after they failed to sign Spanish veteran David Silva.

The former Manchester City playmaker has joined Real Sociedad in his native Spain and now the Aquile have turned their attention to the Real Madrid midfielder to bolster their creativity on the pitch.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rodriguez’s contract with the Spanish giants expires in June 2021 and he wants to leave Los Merengues.

His salary of €6 million per season could be an obstacle for Lazio but they could offer the Colombian international a lucrative multi-year contract to atone for reducing his yearly wage.

If the Biancocelesti are not able sign James Rodriguez, they could try and bring Felipe Anderson back from West Ham United, who had played with the Aquile from 2013 until 2018.

Rodriguez played just eight times in La Liga throughout 2019/20 after dealing with multiple injuries.