Lazio to capitalise on Celta Vigo’s inability to acquire Barcelona midfielder

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has reportedly attracted the interest of Lazio and the Aquile are in a position to capitalise on Celta Vigo’s inability to purchase him permanently from Barcelona.

The Biancocelesti are looking to make major reinforcements in midfield after qualifying for the 2020/21 Champions League and their search for another attacking midfielder continues after primary transfer target David Silva decided to join Real Sociedad.

Il Messaggero report that Celta Vigo had the possibility to buy Rafinha outright for €17 million after spending the 2019/20 La Liga campaign with them but the Galicians cannot afford to pay that amount whereas Lazio are in a position to do so.

Barcelona are willing to negotiate on the price because the 27-year-old has just one year left on his contract and he is unlikely to sign a renewal and, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, that figure could drop to €12m.

Rafinha already has Serie A experience, having spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Inter.