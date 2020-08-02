Lecce v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Relegation threatened Lecce host mid-table Parma at the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday night where the Salentini will be looking to secure top flight football for another season.

The hosts are currently occupy the final relegation spot and have won two of their last five fixtures, losing their other three matches. Lecce do need Genoa to drop points at home to Hellas Verona if they are to stand a chance of survival.

Parma who are 11th will be looking to finish in the top-half and similarly, have only won two of their last five fixtures with wins against Napoli and Brescia and like Lecce, lost their other three matches.

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Meccariello, Dell’Orco; Mancosu, Tachtsidis, Barak; Falco, Saponara; Lapadula.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Darmian; Hernani, Kurtic, Barillà; Kulusevski, Caprari, Cornelius.