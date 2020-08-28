Liverani appointed at Parma

Parma have appointed Fabio Liverani as their coach ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A season, with his work to begin on September 1.

Roberto D’Aversa and the club parted ways ealier this month as it was thought that he had taken the club as far as he could.

Now, new sporting director Marcello Carli has opted for the former Lecce boss to lead the project at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

“Parma Calcio communicates that an agreement was reached until June 30, 2022 with Fabio Liverani, who, from September 1, 2020, will take charge of the first team,” read a club statement on Friday evening.

“The official presentation of Parma’s new coach will take place next week. The date and time of the press conference will be announced at a later date via the club’s official channels.”