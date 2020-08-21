Lopetegui: Inter are a Champions League side but Sevilla will give their all

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is confident his side will give their all in Friday’s Europa League final, though he knows they will be up against a “Champions League side” in Inter.

The two sides square off with a trophy on the line in what will be the final match of their seasons, with the Spanish outfit getting past Manchester United in the semi-finals while the Nerazzurri eased past Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lopetegui knows that Inter’s qualities make them a top level side, but he believes the small details will decide the encounter.

“Inter are a strong side but I know that we’ll have a great game,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “We won’t make the mistake of showing them a lack of respect.

“They are a Champions League side. I hope that the fans will enjoy the night. We will give our all like we always do, and this time won’t be any different.

“We want to be a side with some visibility. We’re aware that every detail makes a difference in the final, which is always the case. We’ll play like we always do.

“We are focused and will try to respond as a team. Inter are strong in every aspect with a coach that has a lot of experience.

“Our goal is to have a great game, but we must only focus on that while respecting our opponent.”

Lucas Ocampos is a doubt to start the match after picking up a slight knock and Lopetegui wasn’t ready to comment on his fitness just yet.

“We will wait for the final training season to understand how Ocampos is,” he added. “However all the players should be ready.

“We have a lot of desire to beat Inter.”