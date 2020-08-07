Lyon dump Juventus out of the Champions League

Juventus are out of the Champions League after winning 2-1 against Lyon on Friday night but losing their Round of 16 tie on the away goals rule.

Referee Felix Zwayer from Germany awarded two debatable penalties, which Les Gones forward Memphis Depay and Bianconeri attacker Cristiano Ronaldo converted for their respective sides in the first half, and the Portuguese superstar added another goal in the second half but it was not enough.

It was an uneventful start to the game until Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar forced a save out of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the ninth minute.

Three minutes later, Les Gones were awarded a controversial penalty after Rodrigo Bentancur was adjudged to have fouled Aouar in the penalty area despite getting the ball first, and Depay chipped the ball over Szczesny.

This forced Juve to increase the intensity momentarily. Federico Bernardeschi nearly scored from a dazzling solo run but he was tackled by Marcelo just before is could shoot while Ronaldo put a header over the bar.

The tempo slowed down for a while with neither side creating any clear-cut chances. Lyon had the odd foray forward but they were happy to let Juve have the ball.

After 37 minutes, Juan Cuadrado bent in a cross from the right, but Gonzalo Higuain’s header was not able to beat Anthony Lopes in the Lyon goal, and the Gones goalkeeper then made a great save from a Ronaldo free-kick minutes later.

A Miralem Pjanic free-kick hit the arm of Depay, and from the resulting penalty, Ronaldo converted it by putting the ball low to Lopes’ left.

Juventus did most of the attacking early in the second half but Bruno Guimaraes almost added to Les Gones’ tally from.

Ronaldo made it 2-1 in the 60th minute after feigning a shot with his right foot and then blasting a long-range shot with his left which Lopes touched but could not keep out.

Lyon were content to sit on their away goal advantage but the Bianconeri kept attacking and Higuain as well as Ronaldo both put headers over the bar.

Les Gones thought they had got another penalty when substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Moussa Dembele battled for the ball but the Juve midfielder fairly got it and only a corner was awarded.

Paulo Dybala had come on in the 71th minute but he barely lasted 15 minutes due to his injury and he had to be replaced by Marco Olivieri.

Juventus kept pressing for that crucial third goal but Lyon managed to hold on and progressed to the quarter-finals.