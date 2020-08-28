Mancini includes three new players in Italy squad for September fixtures

Roberto Mancini has named his Italy squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and The Netherlands in early September and he has selected Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Locatelli, and Francesco Caputo for the first time.

The Azzurri will host the Bosnians in Florence on September 4, then travel to Amsterdam to face the Dutch three days later in their opening two Group A1 fixtures for the 2020/21 edition, and the Italian coach has rewarded the new trio for their impressive club form.

The FIGC revealed the names on their website on Thursday and Mancini has named an extended squad of 37 players for the upcoming international fixtures.

Bastoni played 25 times in Serie A during the 2019/20 season, scoring two goals and also taking the place of the experienced Uruguayan Diego Godin in the Inter defence on many of occasions.

Locatelli featured in 33 league games for Sassuolo in 2019/20, providing four assists and settling into the regista role after moving from AC Milan two years ago.

The Neroverdi midfielder will be joined by his club teammate Caputo, who scored 21 goals in 36 Serie A games and could make his international debut at 33 years of age.