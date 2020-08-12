Matuidi leaves Juventus ahead of Inter Miami move

Blaise Matuidi is no longer a Juventus player after his contract was terminated on Wednesday, opening the door for the Frenchman to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian giants from Paris Saint-Germain for €25 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2017, making 133 appearances in all competitions since then.

“The French midfielder leaves Juventus after three years and five trophies won at the club,” read a statement on the Juve website.

“With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action.

“After three years and five titles won (three Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract.

“A 2018 World Cup winner with France in Russia, the midfielder has a winning DNA, which he had repeatedly demonstrated with Paris Saint-Germain, the team he played for before moving to Turin in the summer of 2017.