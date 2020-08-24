Moratti: Inter will try to sign Messi

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti is confident the Nerazzurri will make an approach for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi if they haven’t already done so.

The 75-year-old has never hidden his admiration for the Argentine, stating on several occasions that he tried to bring him to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza during his tenure.

However with Messi and Barcelona seemingly at odds over the club’s future, Moratti believes now is the time for Inter to make a strong approach.

“I imagine they’ve already tried,” he told AS. “I saw the Suning advert that made use of Messi’s shadow on the Duomo and that makes me think they’ve already made an attempt in one sense.

“If that isn’t the case, I imagine they will make an attempt soon.

“It’s clear that it isn’t a simple transfer in terms of finances. However, Messi’s desire will play a part and it remains to be seen whether he really wants to leave Barcelona. Naturally, I wouldn’t know that.”

Antonio Conte’s future remains in the balance ahead of talks with Inter management on Tuesday, but Moratti believes you can’t question his results this past season.

“He had a great season,” he added. “Everything depends on your relationship with the president in these instances, but you can’t question his abilities.

“He achieved great results.

“The defeat in the Europa League final? Inter were in great shape heading into the final after beating some tough teams, but Sevilla have a great tradition in the Europa League and this can make a difference.

“It would have been important for Inter to win the Europa League as it would have given the players the sense that they are at a winning club and boost motivation.”