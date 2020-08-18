Napoli eyeing Croatian starlet should moves for Sassuolo and Roma wingers fail

Napoli could reportedly turn their attention towards Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo if they are not able to acquire Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo or Cengiz Under from Roma.

The Partenopei want to improve their attacking depth but they are having issues trying to lowering the valuation of the Neroverdi and Giallorossi wingers.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Brekalo’s contract does not expire until June 2023 but Napoli would only need to pay Wolfsburg €15 million for the Croatian international.

Sassuolo value Boga at €40m and they are not willing to give any discounts on the Ivorian winger.

Meanwhile, Under is valued at €30m but they do not plan to pay that much for the Turkish international, and they would like to include defender Nikola Maksimovic in a swap deal.

With the difficulties arising in the Boga and Under deals, acquiring Brekalo is looking more probable for Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.