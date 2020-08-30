Napoli midfielder closes in on Everton switch

Everton are on the verge of securing a deal for Napoli midfielder Allan, as the Brazil international closes in a move to the Premier League.

The former Udinese star had appeared set for the exit at the Stadio San Paolo after falling out of favour under Gennaro Gattuso, and was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 before the move fell through.

Corriere dello Sport report that Allan departed Napoli’s pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro on Friday after saying goodbye to his teammates, and a deal was struck over the weekend that will see him move to Goodison Park for an initial €23 million.

Everton will be due to pay a further €2m should Allan make 40 appearances, whilst further performance-related bonuses could see Napoli earn an additional €5m.

The 29-year-old is currently waiting on permission to fly to Liverpool to sign his contract with the Toffees, with personal terms also agreed.

His switch to Merseyside will see him reunite with former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, as the Italian tactician looks to bolster his midfield options.

Allan scored 11 goals in 212 appearances for the Partenopei since arriving from Udinese in 2015 and helped the club to the Coppa Italia in June.