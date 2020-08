Napoli’s European adventure is over after the Azzurri fell 3-1 to Barcelona on Saturday, with Kalidou Koulibaly having a particularly tough night.

The result means Gennaro Gattuso’s men are out of the Champions League after a 4-2 defeat on aggregate, with Atalanta now the only Italian side left in the competition.

It was a match to forget for many Napoli players, especially Koulibaly who was turned inside out by Lionel Messi on more than one occasion.