Napoli striker set to replace Roma captain if he joins Juventus

Roma could replace Edin Dzeko with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik if the Bosnian decides to leave the Italian capital for Juventus.

The Giallorossi are waiting for the 34-year-old to reveal his intentions for the future and they are planning to include a few players in the negotiations for his potential replacement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Juventus want to reinforce the attack for new coach Andrea Pirlo, and by selling Dzeko to La Vecchia Signora, Roma would save €28 million gross on the Bosnian striker’s wages.

The Lupi would then attempt to replace him with Milik by including Turkish winger Cengiz Under and youth team starlet Alessio Riccardi in a deal with Napoli and it is possible that both clubs would agree on the evaluations of the players.

The 26-year-old Polish international would not command a large salary despite being eight years youngster than Dzeko and it would lower the bills at the club from the Italian capital.