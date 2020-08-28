Napoli target Arsenal duo

Napoli have been linked with Arsenal centre-backs Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi as they plan to reshuffle their defence.

The Partenopei could potentially lose Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic during the transfer window and the southern Italian club are preparing to bolster their options in defence.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director has been trying to sign Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, who is valued at €15 million, but he is struggling to close the deal and Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow could acquire the Ukranian instead.

With this in mind, the Ciuciarelli have turn their attention to the Arsenal defensive duo, who already have Serie A experience.

Papastathopoulos played for Genoa from 2008 until 2010, and he was also at AC Milan in 2010/11, playing alongside current Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Meanwhile, Mustafi was at Sampdoria for two-and-a-half seasons, joining Il Doria from Everton in January 2012 and then he joined Spanish club Valencia soon after representing Germany at the 2014 World Cup.