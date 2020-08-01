Napoli v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has the opportunity to set the single season Serie A goals record when he travels to face hometown side Napoli on Saturday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Manolas.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lulic, Leiva, Radu.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have won 49 Serie A games against Lazio – more than against any other opponent.

– Before losing the reverse fixture back in December – Napoli had won five league games in a row against Lazio. The last time that Lazio won both games against the Partenopei in the same Serie A season was in 1993/94.

– Napoli and Lazio have met 63 times so far at the San Paolo: the hosts have won 31 times, losing 10 (D22).

– Napoli have lost only one of their last 10 home games against Lazio (W6 D3).

– Napoli have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight home games – their best run since 1987/88 when they did that for 10 games in a row.

– Lazio have always lost their final game of the season under Simone Inzaghi so far (4/4) conceding at least three goals in each match.

– Simone Inzaghi has won only one of his seven games against Napoli as a coach in Serie A (D1 L5) and against Napoli he has his worst average points per game ratio so far (0.57).

– Napoli’s midfielder Jose Callejón has already scored six goals in 13 league appearances against Lazio – his favourite opponent so far in Italy.

– Lazio’s striker Ciro Immobile could set a new Serie A record of away goals scored in a single season, bettering the 16 goals he scored on the road in 2017/18 (level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 16 for AC Milan in 2011/12).

– In the 21st century, only five players have managed to score at least 36 goals in a single campaign in the top five leagues: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez; Ciro Immobile could become the sixth to join this elite.