New Juventus third kit draws attention from Hull City

Juventus have presented their third kit for the 2020/21 season, with the Bianconeri and Adidas opting for a orange shirt with black patterns.

While the Italian giants kept things traditional with their black and white home kit and blue away kit, it marks the first time the club have used orange.

“We wanted to create the three Juventus kits for the 2020/21 season through the lens of art,” stated Francesca Venturini, the Adidas designer who contributed to the creation of the jerseys.

Ready for what‘s next ? Live ahead with our third shirt for 20/21 by @adidasfootball#ReadyForSport #createdwithadidas. Available now on the Juventus Official Online Store. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 26, 2020

“The products that we were able to create demonstrate how the world of design and art can merge together. Juventus is a club that is synonymous with innovation and is a global leader in football, so we focused on how to bring unique elements into each uniform.

“And so for the third jersey, we used orange for the first time in the club’s history.”

The use of orange didn’t go unnoticed by Hull City, as the English club pointed out the similarity to their kit via a widely used Spider Man gif.