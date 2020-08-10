Neymar earns more per year than Atalanta’s entire squad combined

Paris Saint-Germain take on the Champions League’s surprise package Atalanta in the quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

The game will be a meeting of two sides who couldn’t be more different.

That’s best highlighted by the fact that Neymar alone earns as much as the entire Atalanta squad combined.

The Brazilian is paid €36 million per year, which L’Equipe say is slightly more than €30m net yearly, not including bonuses and variables.

But despite their big spending, PSG have never gone further than the quarter-finals under their ew management, but they’ll see this year as their best ever opportunity against an Atalanta side enjoying their first ever campaign in the Champions League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, have reported that Atalanta’s highest earners are captain Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel, who earn a base of €1.2 million per season, with bonuses taking them up to €1.8m.

La Dea’s whole squad combine to earn between €33m and €36m per year, similar to what Neymar alone takes home.

Kylian Mbappe is paid over €16m per year and Thiago Silva earns around €11m.

PSG’s frontline of Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi accumulate around €55m per season between them.

Atalanta’s highest paid trio of Zapata, Muriel and Gomez take home around €5m.