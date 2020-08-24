Paris Saint-Germain waiting on Allegri, but he’s waiting on Inter

Massimiliano Allegri would prefer to join Inter over Paris Saint-Germain as the Nerazzurri prepare to decide the future of Antonio Conte.

The Milan giants will meet with their current coach on Tuesday in an attempt to clear the air, though most reports seem convinced the two sides will go their separate ways after just one season.

As a result Sky Sport Italia reports Allegri is the favourite to take over, similar to the way he replaced Conte at Juventus back in 2014.

The report suggests Allegri is waiting on the Nerazzurri before considering an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, as he would prefer to remain in Italy.

The 53-year-old is based in Milan and has already worked with director Giuseppe Marotta, not to mention winning with Inter would make him the first coach to win with the Nerazzurri, Juventus and AC Milan.

As for PSG, the French side are reportedly considering moving on from Thomas Tuchel even though the German won Ligue 1, the Coupe de la Ligue, the Coupe de France and took the side to the Champions League Final for the first time.

Allegri is said to be good friends with director Leonardo, though the Italian’s priority remains waiting on word of the Inter job at this time.