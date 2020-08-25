Pirlo: Higuain to leave Juventus, Dybala staying

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain’s time with the Old Lady is over, while confirming Paulo Dybala is going nowhere.

The Italian was presented to reporters for the first time since replacing Maurizio Sarri at the helm of the Bianconeri.

One big talking point coming out of the press conference was the future of Higuain, with Pirlo confirming he will not be part of the Juventus squad this season.

“I spoke with Higuain,” he stated at his introductory press conference. “He’s someone I admire a lot. He was part of an important cycle here.

“He was a great player but after talking with him we decided the our paths must split. He was a great player but cycle’s end.

“He was put to the side but as a serious person, we spoke to each other and reached this decision.

“As for [Sami] Khedira, he is injured so we’ll see when he has recovered.”

The Italian was also asked about the future of Dybala after recent reports suggested he could be sold, but Pirlo was quick to dismiss those suggestions.

“Dybala was never made available,” he added. “He’s an important player for me.

“As soon as he returns he will be part of this project.”