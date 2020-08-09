Pirlo to begin Juventus job without coaching badge

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new coach, but the Italian will step into role without his coaching badges.

The Bianconeri made the bold move official on Saturday, handing over the reins to the 41-year-old after sacking Maurizio Sarri in the fallout of their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon.

Pirlo takes over having never coached at any level. In fact, he was only named Juventus Under-23 coach on July 30 before being promoted to the first team.

The man known as Il Maestro is currently enrolled at Coverciano for his UEFA Pro Licence which allows him to sit on the Bianconeri bench, but he has yet to complete the course.

Pirlo, like the rest of his cohort, will have to return to Coverciano for his thesis in October and should he pass, he will be granted his UEFA A licence.

As a result Calcio e Finanza reports Pirlo’s assistant, Roberto Baronio, will be responsible for any bureaucratic duties for the time being.