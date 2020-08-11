Pirlo to earn more than just 3 Juventus players

New Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo will earn €1.8 million a season plus bonuses for the duration of his two-year contract – meaning only three Bianconeri players will earn less than him.

The Italian was set to be the Juve Under-23 coach for the upcoming campaign, however he was promoted to the senior side after just eight days at the helm following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri.

Pirlo will be tasked with improving Juve’s fortunes in the Champions League after the side were dumped by Lyon, extending their drought in the competition to 24 seasons.

However he will do so while collecting just €1.8m a season, meaning he will earn more than just Merit Demiral (€1.8m), Gianluigi Buffon (€1.5m) and Carlo Pinsoglio (€300,000).

By comparison Cristiano Ronaldo takes home €31m a season, putting Pirlo’s salary at around 1/15th of the Portuguese.

Massimiliano Allegri, who was in charge from 2014 to 2019, collected €7.5m a season while the recently sacked Sarri is still on the books for €5.5m.