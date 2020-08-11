PODCAST: 2019/20 Serie A season review & Forza Italian Football Awards

Another Serie A season has come and gone and although 2019/20 was longer than any season before it, it flew by nonetheless.

Now, having had time to let the dust settle on the season that was, Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria reunited for one last time this term to dissect everything from the very top to the very bottom of the table.

We also announced the winners of this year’s Forza Italian Football Awards, from Player, Coach, Team and Goal of the Season to a whole host of others as well.

Thanks for listening throughout the season, we’re off for a short break before returning to preview the 2020/21 campaign, though there might be a special pod that drops into the feed before then as well.

