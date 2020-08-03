PODCAST: Lecce drop into Serie B as Genoa survive on final day

Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria are back with the Forza Italian Football Podcast to talk through everything from the final matchday of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

We weren’t sure we’d get to this point, but the season has now been concluded, Lecce join SPAL and Brescia in Serie B and the title was decided by just one point in the end… sort of.

A final round that could have been crazy was a bit of a damp squib in the end, but we’re here to talk through it all anyway.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.