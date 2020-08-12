PSG Player Ratings: Choupo-Moting breaks Atalanta’s hearts at the death

Paris Saint-Germain struck twice in the final minutes to knock Atalanta out of the Champions League, with a 2-1 victory in Lisbon on Wednesday sending the French side into the Semi-Finals.

The Ligue 1 winners were trailing to a first half Mario Pasalic effort but dramatically drew level in the final seconds of normal time through Marquinhos.

With Atalanta stunned, PSG broke through deep into stoppage time to snatch a winner as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting stepped off the bench to tap in Kylian Mbappe’s cross and send La Dea crashing out.