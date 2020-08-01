Rabiot: Lyon look to be in good shape

Conor Clancy Date: 1st August 2020 at 10:57pm
is expecting a tough match when take on in the next week.

The Old Lady have won their ninth straight Scudetto but limped over the line somewhat, eventually ending the season with a mere one-point lead over Inter in second.

Lyon, for their part, lost a penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday evening in the Coupe de le Lique final after playing out a scoreless 120 minutes.

“They’re a very fit team,” Rabiot told Sky Sport Italia about Lyon, clearly impressed by what he saw.

“I didn’t expect them to be so far along.

“They dominated physically. Technically a little less, but they looked really good.”

Juventus host Lyon hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg on Friday, August 7.

 

