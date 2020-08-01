Rabiot: Lyon look to be in good shape

Adrien Rabiot is expecting a tough match when Juventus take on Lyon in the Champions League next week.

The Old Lady have won their ninth straight Scudetto but limped over the line somewhat, eventually ending the season with a mere one-point lead over Inter in second.

Lyon, for their part, lost a penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday evening in the Coupe de le Lique final after playing out a scoreless 120 minutes.

“They’re a very fit team,” Rabiot told Sky Sport Italia about Lyon, clearly impressed by what he saw.

“I didn’t expect them to be so far along.

“They dominated physically. Technically a little less, but they looked really good.”

Juventus host Lyon hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg on Friday, August 7.