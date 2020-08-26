Raiola: No deal between Ibrahimovic and AC Milan

Mino Raiola has squashed reports suggesting his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed a new contract with AC Milan.

Reports earlier in the day suggested the two sides had agreed on a new deal that would pay the Swede €6 million per season, along with €0.5m in easily-achieved bonuses and a €0.5m bonus should the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League.

With Ibrahimovic already missing the start of Milan’s season on Monday due to the contract impasse, it was thought he would be available to coach Stefano Pioli by the end of the week.

Ibrahimovic has NOT renewed his contract with AC Milan. ?

Instead Raiola made it clear there was no agreement in place.

“Fake News! Ibrahimovic has NOT renewed his contract with AC Milan,” Raiola wrote via his Twitter account.