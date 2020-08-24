Real Madrid starlet in talks with AC Milan

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid in an attempt to land Brahim Diaz on loan.

The 21-year-old joined Los Merengues from Manchester City for €15 million in January 2019, but since then he has found regular playing time hard to come by.

Although Marca reports coach Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the young Spaniard, he’s resigned to the fact the 21-year-old will once again struggle to find regular minutes this season.

That’s why a loan move away from Madrid is the most likely solution, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Milan are in talks to land Diaz on a loan deal with the option to make the move permanent.

The Rossoneri are keen to secure more attacking options for coach Stefano Pioli, and the talented 21-year-old would certainly fit the bill.

Last season saw Diaz limited to one goal in just 10 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid.