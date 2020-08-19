Roma goalkeeper tests positive for COVID-19

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, although he is asymptomatic.

Following news that two Primavera players in the Giallorossi’s youth academy had returned positive tests earlier in the week, Mirante took to social media to confirm that he had also contracted the virus.

“As some of you may already know, unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19,” Mirante declared on his personal Instagram page.

“I want to confirm that I am showing no systems and am not coughing or feeling unwell. I am in isolation but hope to recover and rejoin my teammates as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support I have received.”

The 37-year-old joined Roma from Bologna in 2018 to serve as backup to Robin Olsen last term, before continuing his role behind current custodian Pau Lopez. The former Parma goalkeeper has made 20 appearances for Roma across all competitions.