Roma make Pedro signing official

Roma have officially announced the signing of Pedro Rodriguez on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year contract that will keep him in Rome until 2023.

Pedro joins after spending the last five seasons with Chelsea, where he won a Premier League title, FA Cup and the Europa League.

“I’m delighted to be here at Roma,” Pedro told the club’s official website. “I’m excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons.

“I want to thank the fans for the welcome they’ve given me. I hope to make them happy.”

Pedro ends his time at Chelsea with 43 goals in 206 appearances in all competitions.