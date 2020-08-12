Roma prepare contract offer in bid to retain Pellegrini

With their Dan Friedkin-led takeover nearing completion, Roma have already begun planning for the future and have ruled out selling Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The midfielder had been linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico given the mounting debts at the capital club, as well as their failure to qualify for the Champions League, with fears his €30 million release clause would be triggered.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, as well as the new ownership team, are determined to build around Pellegrini and will offer the academy graduate improved terms to tie him down.

The Giallorossi are determined not to lose the Rome-native and will begin formal discussions over a contract extension in the coming weeks, with a wage rise to take him above €3m per season in the offing and the release clause removed.

With the player also thought to be keen to commit his future to his boyhood club, a resolution is expected relatively quickly, particularly as the Friedkin Group hope to complete their takeover of the club from James Pallotta by the end of August.

Pellegrini, 24, scored nine goals in 105 appearances for Roma since returning from a two-year stint at Sassuolo in 2017.