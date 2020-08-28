Roma star ready to pen new contract after Tottenham Hotspur bid rejected

Nicolo Zaniolo is set to commit his future to Roma ahead of the new season after the Giallorossi rebuffed an approach from Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder had been linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico as Roma struggled to balance the books, but a change of ownership following the Friedkin Group takeover this month has allayed such fears.

As such, Roma are determined to retain the Italian international and Corriere dello Sport suggest that an agreement over a new contract is close, with Zaniolo ready to sign a one-year extension to the deal he penned in 2019.

It would see the 21-year-old’s salary increase to €3 million per season and run until 2025, after Zaniolo’s agent met with acting Roma sporting director Morgan De Sanctis at the club’s Trigoria training centre.

The move to tie Zaniolo down on improved terms comes just one day after the Lupi rejected an approach by Premier League outfit Tottenham, with Spurs believed to have offered €50m for the former Inter youngster.

Meanwhile, he has also drawn interest from fellow Serie A club Juventus in recent months, but appears set to remain in the Italian capital.

Zaniolo scored 14 goals in 69 appearances for Roma since his arrival in 2018, and recovered from a serious knee injury sustained in January to return to first-team action last month.