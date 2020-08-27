Roma star set to make decision on future with Juventus poised

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is set to meet with the club on Friday to inform them of his future plans, as Juventus intensify their interest in him.

The Bosnia international has emerged as a target for the Bianconeri in recent days and has so far remained undecided on whether to remain in the capital or make the switch to Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia report that Dzeko will meet with Roma CEO Guido Fenga on Friday to declare his decision, with the Giallorossi set to reject any offers if he commits his future to the club.

However, should the 33-year-old opt for an exit from the Stadio Olimpico, Roma are ready to begin negotiations with Juventus immediately. The Giallorossi are determined to extract a transfer request from their striker before engaging in a transfer though, and will not sell without.

Dzeko scored 106 goals in 222 appearances for Roma since arriving from Manchester City in 2015 and is the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in the club’s history.